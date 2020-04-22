I was stunned when I read the Chronicle’s Wednesday headline, “GOP leaders urge Bullock to start opening state.” In fact, I read it twice, thinking maybe I’ve been stuck at home for too long and have started imagining things. No matter where you get your news, it is clear that we are not yet even at the suspected peak of COVID-19 cases across Montana and the U.S. as a whole.
Yet our Republican leaders are insisting we open for business? And, further, are objecting to some of our state’s efforts to protect its citizens, like a temporary halt on evictions and foreclosures? You are certainly reinforcing your party’s reputation as “business and money before people.” I object and I urge Gov. Bullock to stand by his plan to keep Montanans as safe as can be done.
No question that this is an agonizing time for all. Yes, we will eventually re-open Montana businesses and life, but the decision of when to do that must be led by scientific and medical facts, not dollars.
To the Montana political leaders who sent their demand to open the state (Senate leaders Scott Sales from Bozeman, with the highest concentration of COVID-19 in the state, Mark Blasdel, Fred Thomas, and House leaders Greg Hertz, Wylie Galt, Brad Tschida), a suggestion: As you “shelter in place,” take some time from political machinations to instead plan how Montana will recover its economy in the coming months. Just don’t forget that people come before dollars, please.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.