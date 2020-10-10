I worked at the Clerk of District Court’s office with both of the candidates running for office. These are very different leaders. One has been a full-time employee for just four years. On the other hand, Jesi Stahl has been a full-time employee for more than a decade.
She is a dedicated trainer, supervisor and leader. She can be counted on to know policies and procedures, which can change often. The retiring clerk, Jennifer Brandon, recognized early on Jesi’s abilities and promoted her four times in just seven years. Currently the dual jobs of training supervisor and assistant public administrator, a position of public trust, are the hats that Jesi wears daily.
She is a patient and thorough trainer and the go-to problem solver in the office. That is where Jesi Stahl shines. She understands the big picture and knows what it takes to keep it running smoothly. She will continue that excellence if elected.
Jesi puts the needs of the office before her own, delaying vacations, working late nights and weekends to ensure the office is in good shape. I certainly know who the best leader is. I encourage your vote for the best qualified leader, Jesi Stahl.
