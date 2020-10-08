I write to urge you to support Ed Stafman to serve south central Bozeman (HD62) in the Montana Legislature.
I have worked with Ed for a decade through the Gallatin Valley Interfaith Association and on a variety of projects which better our community, especially the historically disenfranchised. Ed does a great job in listening, and in providing leadership allowing us to come together and work on issues we all care about like public education, affordable health care, preserving the environment and my own life’s work: combatting poverty.
He has been a strong supporter of creative ways to house the homeless, feeding those in need, and making Bozeman a more compassionate community. We need people who can work with others and bring us together for the common good. Ed has a demonstrated history of doing that, and doing it well.
