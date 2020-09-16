I encourage all voters in Montana House District 62 to vote for Ed Stafman in the upcoming election.
In a time when our community is facing the multiple impacts of COVID-19, a disrupted business environment, continued population growth, and climate impacts such as wildfires, we need elected officials who can identify common interests and support decisive action to solve these challenging problems. I have known Ed Stafman for more than a decade. In that time he has demonstrated a unique ability to bring together people of different backgrounds, interests, and faiths to resolve controversial disputes in areas ranging from economic hardship to discrimination.
He is the best person to represent the heart, soul and strengths of Bozeman.
