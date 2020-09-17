As someone working to advance conservation, climate and energy issues in Montana for over 30 years, I am pleased to support Ed Stafman’s election to the Montana Legislature from House District 62. Ed is committed to hastening the state’s transition to a brighter renewable energy future, to benefit our environment and mitigate climate impacts, while creating good-paying jobs for Montanans and providing more revenue for our state.
Ed is also dedicated to ensuring our magnificent public lands stay in public hands and are accessible to all of us, not just to special interests seeking to exploit them or bar our use and enjoyment.
For many years Ed has been a leader in the interfaith community’s efforts to counter attacks on the civil and human rights of members of our community. With a background as a civil rights lawyer and spiritual leader, Ed has the deep moral mooring, experience and ability to help bridge the divide among diverse views and perspectives, which is so desperately needed in the Legislature at a time of such hyper-partisanship and political gridlock.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.