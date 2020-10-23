Are you tired of uncertainty, doubt and divisiveness? Are you searching for integrity and truth? I have good news for you: Ed Stafman is running for election in HD62 and he is a breath of fresh air.
Heaven knows we need fresh air these days, and good character, and a willingness to be guided by science in decision-making. Ed Stafman has it all. He brings a wealth of experience, empathy, knowledge and strong analytical skills to the table. He is ready to deploy his remarkable talents in order to serve all of Montana’s citizens. He will work hard to unite us. Believe me, I know him well, and he will do an outstanding job for you as your state representative. Please vote for Ed Stafman in November. You will be glad you did.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.