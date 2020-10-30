By voting for Ed Stafman for House District 62, I am choosing someone who lives in the district and I feel will be able to represent his constituents.
I’ve known Ed Stafman for several years and have seen his involvement in many aspects of the Bozeman community. As moderator of the interfaith panel, which monthly brings together religious leaders of different faiths to discuss a topic is just one example of Ed’s belief and manifestation of bringing divergent views together for a time of listening and learning.
His platform of property tax relief for locals, and increase in the minimum wage and a tax plan for tourists to contribute to our community is to me a sensible and balanced approach – one much long overdue.
