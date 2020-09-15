Vote for Ed Stafman for Montana House of Representatives, District 62. Vote for Ed and know that you vote for an advocate: an advocate of fairness, of working with both sides of the isle, of respect and love, of serving the people, the environment and inclusiveness.
Ed Stafman is driven to bring to the forefront that all our voices, all our lives should be lived under the same “house rules,”,= that ethics, diverse beliefs and healthy environmental and educational standards are of utmost importance. Ed is a great listener who looks at a comment or question as a door that opens a line of communication.
A vote for Ed Stafman is a vote for civility, fairness and respect. I am fortunate to call Ed and Beth my friends. We, as a community, are enriched by their contributions to civic engagement and the arts. If you run into Ed Stafman sometime, ask him about the opening speech he gave at three legislative session invocations in Helena, how he started the whole legislative process by bringing everyone together in shared humor and good nature.
