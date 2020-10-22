On Nov. 3, I’ll be voting for Ed Stafman, House District 62. He is fair, level-headed and cares deeply about Montana communities.
I’ve seen his work in Bozeman over the years and find him to be incredibly good at networking with people who come from vastly different perspectives. He is a bridge builder. He cares deeply about social justice, public lands and healthy communities. He is focused on sound COVID-19 preparedness and health care.
He is fair and smart about issues, from climate change to robust sustainable economies. I hope you’ll join me in my support for Ed.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.