I have known Ed Stafman for many years, as a friend and through our connection in the Gallatin Valley Interfaith Association. I believe his varied experience, as a lawyer, civic volunteer and rabbi will bring some needed skills to the Legislature.
Ed focuses on finding common ground in relationships. When people disagree with him, he seeks to understand where they are coming from, why they have a certain opinion. Then he continues the conversation to find areas where they can agree. In this polarized climate, such a skill is so necessary!
He has spent the last six months educating himself on the issues we are facing. Ed believes in providing opportunities, in education, and in treating people fairly. His talents will be a great benefit as our representative. Please vote for Ed Stafman in District 62.
