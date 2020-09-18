In this time of heightened awareness to the history of discrimination against people of color and Native Americans, I’m grateful that my friend, Ed Stafman, is running to represent south central Bozeman in the Montana Legislature.
As a Black woman, a senior citizen, and someone with a physical disability, I know that Ed will have all those things in mind and will look out for people like me. Ed has a longstanding history of standing up for equity and justice. He spent 25 years as a trial lawyer, challenging discrimination against minorities and women in employment, challenging sexual harassment, protecting voting rights, the right to privacy, and a wide variety of civil rights cases.
He also represented many indigent people charged with serious crimes, including many death penalty cases, standing up for the most vulnerable among us. I have been at Ed’s side where, as Bozeman’s rabbi, he stood up to rising white supremacy and appeared in forums that taught about the dangers of white supremacy and racism. Ed has the moral courage and strong sense of justice we need in our government.
