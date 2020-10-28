My husband Ben and I are writing to enthusiastically endorse Rabbi Ed Stafman for the Montana House, District 62.
An experienced lawyer and Rabbi, Ed has the capacity and the tools to be a leader in the House. He has stamina and a sense of fairness and decency that will benefit everybody. If ever there was a time to reach across the aisle, it is now. Ed has the vision, creativity and common sense to successfully find non-ideological solutions.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.