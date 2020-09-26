Having represented Bozeman for four terms in Montana’s Legislature, I know what it takes to serve and be effective. That’s why I support Ed Stafman to represent us in House District 62 (south central Bozeman).
I’ve known Ed for a dozen years. I’ve seen him lead moving prayers for the Legislature, inspiring the body to act with a moral purpose. I’ve seen him testify against bills that would cause injustices. And I’ve seen him behind the scenes, engaging respectfully with people who might disagree with him. I’ve seen him explain issues to legislators from his vast background and watched them change their vote.
Bozeman needs Ed’s integrity, leadership and compassion in Helena. I so appreciate his willingness to serve and urge everyone in HD62 to vote for Ed Stafman.
