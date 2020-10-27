As a moderate independent, who values politicians of all affiliations who are willing to work with all, for all, I recommend my good friend and former colleague, Ed Stafman, the Democratic candidate for House District 62, to serve Montana.
At interfaith chaplaincy meetings, prayer and project gatherings, as well as, at dinners with our spouses, Ed has demonstrated both an analytical mind for seeing a given issue from multiple, impartial perspectives, and a spiritually attuned heart for "acting justly, loving mercy, and walking humbly with his God" (Micah, 6:8,b). A retired lawyer, rabbi and chaplain, Ed has vast experience at listening deeply to people and at respectfully building coalitions to envision solutions.
With a heart and a head for justice, for example, Ed Stafman both appreciates the importance of making sure all Montana’s children have enough to eat each day right now amidst a pandemic, and he envisions how Montana’s businesses, non-profits, and governmental programs might work together, long term, to empower the success for All Montanans. As a representative for HD62, Ed Stafman will work to build relationships across the aisle to effect bold, visionary legislation that serves all Montanans well.
