As a medical and fitness professional, I work with folks from a great variety of backgrounds. Clients hire me for incredibly diverse reasons, yet many are actually incredibly similar. Many individuals hire professionals in my industry to better their physical and mental health, to be challenged, to be held accountable and to achieve big, scary goals.
As unique as each of my clients are, many have similar traits that they unknowingly share with the others I serve. Folks that hire a personal coach are driven. They are willing to be put in uncomfortable situations and demonstrate grit when taking on challenges. My clients are consistent, they are leaders, and they are colleagues and friends. They have humor. They have grace.
Two of my clients are running for the Montana House of Representatives, and they epitomize the above-listed traits. Please join me in supporting Ed Stafman for HD62 and Alice Buckley for HD63. They are two of Bozeman’s finest humans. If their commitment to hard work in the gym is any indication, they will serve their neighbors extremely well in the Montana Legislature.
