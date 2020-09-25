As an alumni of Bozeman high school, I believe that it is important for me to speak on this matter. It is come to my attention that many high school students are upset about the split-schedule program, and many of the individuals would like to reverse said program.
I am writing this letter to remind the general public that high school students are not the center of the universe. By allowing all of the students to intermingle, you’ll be putting many students in uncomfortable situations, cramped hallways and unsafe environments.
The sole purpose of the split schedule was to minimize the amount of spread if coronavirus were to infect an individual at school. This way, students who have in-person classes on a different day could remain in person, as they have not been exposed. In addition, by cramming students into the high school one is potentially risking thousands of parent lives. Not to mention, if the coronavirus were to spread to these adults, who says it can’t spread to those who are truly at risk?
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.