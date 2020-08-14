I would like to respond to the letter from Mr. Smith that was published August 6.
What an eagle eye he has to see the hundreds of cars that were driving in support of our law enforcement officers. To be able to judge them all as “uneducated, racist, full of hate, fear and ignorant?” Where I was standing I saw none of that. I did see unruly protesters but they were few. I was taught at an early age that when I pointed a finger at someone that there were three pointing back at myself.
I know quite a few of the drivers that participated in the function and none of them deserved to be called any of the names you came up with. Maybe there were Trump supporters as the Republican Women did sponsor the event.
I am a Catholic and a Republican. In our church we have many Democrat’s and we respect their views even though I do not agree with them. We have bishops, cardinals, priests and our pope who are socialist. They worry more about illegals and climate change then the thousands of babies aborted by Planned Parenthood. Catholics do not believe in abortion. It does not stop Catholics from supporting the Democratic Party. I believe God is in charge of climate change.
Years ago they crucified Jesus to get rid of him. He is still alive today. I guess you, Mr. Smith, will have to live with us ignorant, racist and hateful humans as we won’t be going anywhere soon.
At least we speak out and do not have to destroy property with rocks, bricks and torch and murder people to get the attention to our cause.
God bless our country and all who live in it.
