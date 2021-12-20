Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: December 20, 2021 @ 6:00 pm
Seriously folks, something needs to be done about the DMV. Their service rates about a 1 out of 10 with 1 being the worst end of the scale.
I ordered a personalized plate for my wife's car in October. The temporary plate expired November 28th. I can go get an extended temporary plate but I figured I would just let her new car sit in the garage until her plates arrive since she still has her old car to drive. Here it is three weeks after her temp plate expired and we are still waiting. Will it arrive before the end of the year? Will arrive before the end of 2022? No one knows.
I tried calling the DMV this morning. The recording says that they are unable to respond to messages left or emails in a timely manner because they are so busy. It doesn’t matter because there is no choice on the menu to even leave a message. Apparently, if you have a question, they expect you to drive to the courthouse, grab a ticket, and wait for an hour so you can ask someone a question. I don't know about everyone else but this is unacceptable in my book.
Stephen Geiger,
Bozeman
