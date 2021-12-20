Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Seriously folks, something needs to be done about the DMV. Their service rates about a 1 out of 10 with 1 being the worst end of the scale.

I ordered a personalized plate for my wife's car in October. The temporary plate expired November 28th. I can go get an extended temporary plate but I figured I would just let her new car sit in the garage until her plates arrive since she still has her old car to drive. Here it is three weeks after her temp plate expired and we are still waiting. Will it arrive before the end of the year? Will arrive before the end of 2022? No one knows.

I tried calling the DMV this morning. The recording says that they are unable to respond to messages left or emails in a timely manner because they are so busy. It doesn’t matter because there is no choice on the menu to even leave a message. Apparently, if you have a question, they expect you to drive to the courthouse, grab a ticket, and wait for an hour so you can ask someone a question. I don't know about everyone else but this is unacceptable in my book.

Stephen Geiger,

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe