I can no longer refer to the occupant to the Gray (formerly White) House using the “P" word. I must now refer to him as Mr.”T,” hopefully with no insult to the former wrestler/TV star.
Mr.”T” of cold heart and false bravado had his last moment of menace facing a hostile podiatrist. This modern Nero fiddles an out of tune tune while his empire burns. The milk of human kindness flows as easily through his veins as a football through a garden hose. If his pettiness, spitefulness, cupidity and arrogance fell as gentle rain we would be caught in an unprecedented deluge. While he prepares his next callous proclamation, here are some suggests which might help solve some of our present problems.
1. Point out the elephant in the room-public service unions that make it all but impossible to fire bad employees. We all know it, demand correction. Witness a Chicago police officer shot two unarmed persons within six months. He was suspended but reinstated with back pay. Essentially a paid vacation. Management must be able to fire poor or negligent employees.
2. Reform the drug laws. This “war" was lost a long time ago. Stop beating this dead horse which disproportionally targets people of color. Without these laws “warrantless searches” and their unintended consequences would be eliminated.
3. Reform the ”student loan” program. Former head of the CBO admitted before her death that, “We created a monster.” Good intentions gone awry. Student debt is larger than credit card debt. A combination of loan forgiveness and renewed debtor responsibility might help alleviate the frustrated borrowers who failed to receive an education. Worse a significant portion of these debts will never be repaid. Let’s get real.
Maybe these few positive ideas might throw retardant upon the fires which Mr. “T” has a propensity to start.
