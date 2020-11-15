John Frank’s letter (Chronicle, Nov. 9) expresses an unfortunate view frequently heard, regarding the removal and destruction of various statues and monuments in the U.S. Frank and others argue that “...physical and ideological attacks...are disingenuous distortions of revisionists history.” His logic would be this, for example: Pulling down a Confederate general’s statue in Alabama somehow revises the history of the Civil War. It does not, and that is precisely the logic error that Frank and others like him make. The removal of a statue does not revise history. The story remains the same. What is accomplished by the removal? The eradication of the implied esteem, respect and honor for the man so displayed.
Why would one argue that statues of Hitler or Mussolini or Saddam Hussein should remain on view in a public park? Do we honor these men? Why would one think that removing those likenesses will cause people to forget or misunderstand the Holocaust, or World War II, or any other historical story? Consider why one would want to pay tribute to a Confederate who fought against the United States and its constitution in order to preserve a way of life and an economy which was based upon enslaving human beings.
There are an abundance of historical figures who are deserving of our esteem, honor and praise. We surely do not need to promote those who are unworthy of our respect.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.