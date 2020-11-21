The recent article on wild land fire was surprisingly balanced for the Chronicle and brought in view points and research findings from a wide spectrum of interested parties. The acknowledgement of the effectiveness of proactive forest management in the Pine Creek area on modifying fire behavior and reducing the intensity and severity as it related to the recent event in the Bridgers was refreshing.
While the discussion of past and current management, or the lack of it, along with climate theories and the influx of humans on the forested landscapes are important and necessary to the conversation, nothing was ever mentioned about the one issue that has the longest lasting adverse impact on the after-effects of wild land fire, and that is the soil.
Forest soils are, by nature, less fertile and productive than grassland developed soils in the valley. The elevation, cardinal aspect and slope percentage all influence the kinds of vegetation and habitat types that will occur on mountainous landscapes. Above the parent material, the profile of soil development under these conditions are as mosaic as the vegetative communities it supports.
The tremendous fuel loading that is currently in place on thousands of acres in the municipal watershed drainages south of town is more than enough to create the fire intensity and severity to volatilize the organic matter in the top levels of the soil profile which can, and will, create a hydrophobic cap that will act like a wax coating when the next rain storm occurs, significantly increasing erosion and runoff. Another consequence of doing nothing.
