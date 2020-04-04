When Dad returned from France after WWII, he told me of a gay, card-playing service buddy. When they understood their different sexual orientation, they set it aside and became friends. My freshman college roommate was gay, which I didn’t know until years later. Several close college friends have gay children who suffered, even contemplating suicide. In 54 years as a doctor I had several associates, patients and friends who are-were LGBQT. They shared it was not a choice, they just were. Medical evidence this past 30 years indicates it’s genetic, the way they are born.
Christian churches, like the Jewish temple of Jesus’ day, often emphasize righteousness over compassion. Self-righteousness tends to become legalistic and judgmental, casting churches in a bad light, e.g., the LGBTQ controversy—an issue still dividing main-line denominations. Nowhere did Jesus condemn homosexuality. He said plenty about sins of the tongue, judging others, kindness, compassion, love, forgiveness and caring for our neighbor. It’s easy to see Pharisees deriding LGBTQ’s as part of the “riff-raff” with whom Jesus ate, drank, healed wounds and shared sorrows.
Perhaps we should think with loving concern about a paradigm shift. Everyone needs and flourishes on human touch. Years ago, orphanage babies died of “marasmus.” This later proved to be wasting away from lack of tenderness, fondling and kissing. Old folks shrivel up and die lonely and alone because we don’t touch—don’t show we care. Imagine the sense of isolation, the awful frustration of one who can’t relate to the opposite sex, and is ostracized and shamed by family, church and nation for seeking someone of the same sex for love, comfort and intimacy.
If a compassionate God created us with different sexual orientations, with needs for love and sexual intimacy, She-he would have ordained fulfillment. God doesn’t play dirty tricks!
