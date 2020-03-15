Little thought is given to the origin and successes of capitalism and socialism.
While capitalism is treated as a new system, it developed thousands of years ago. There is evidence that market-based economies and systems of lending capital existed in ancient Rome and Athens.
American colonists tried a form of socialism, which reflected the economic thinking of the 17th Century. Plymouth Colony chartered a system of communal property and labor. Those who had formerly been hard workers became lazy and unproductive. Resources were squandered, with mass starvation resulting and with it the plague. After 2½ years they realized their mistake, abandoned their socialistic mandate and created a system which honored ownership of private property and freedom.
A prime example of the success of capitalism is the state of our economy.
A prime example of the failure of socialism is Venezuela, where blackouts, inflation and lack of needed goods are rampant.
There is no example of socialism success.
Norway and Sweden, often sighted for being successful socialistic countries, have market-based economies.
Big government is inherently a poor allocator of capital and an ineffective provider of services. It is at its best at administrating social services, programs where little subjective analysis is required. Medicare and the Veterans Administration are administration monsters, where cost controls are substituted for accountability, and ever growing with constituents. Social Security is in severe danger of becoming insolvent.
Collectivism violates the laws of human nature and there is a zero-sum relationship between state power and individual freedom.
“We the People” must become more aware of these differences and origins, and resist adopting a failed system of socialism which would result in the loss of our present highly productive capitalistic system.