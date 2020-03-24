Saturday’s letter, "Social distancing will cause more harm than good" claims our local health department "followed everyone else." For clarity, the decision was not made by "leaders," rather, by the governor of our state.
To quote the letter writer, “the current death percentage in those who are sick is 4%. . .”
While 4% may seem a small number, let’s put it in context. As of this writing, there are four cases reported in Gallatin County. If those patients require critical care, they would occupy 50% of our available ICU beds at Bozeman Health. Four percent of our county’s residents is roughly 4,000 people. If all 4,000 required critical care, where would we put them?
The U.S. infection rate currently doubles each day. Logarithmically, we are trending much like Italy – where the death rate has already surpassed 11%. A model shared by Columbia University indicates Gallatin County, with some control measures, will see roughly 200 cases. Does the model account for the significant number of global travelers in our county? This number could easily rise.
Yesterday’s letter gives a clearer look into the "Bozeman Bubble," which is about to burst. We have heard little from our county, city and healthcare leaders. Where do we get local information that is detailed and timely? The websites for these entities provide little detail and less assurance in planning. Thankfully, Gov. Bullock has taken action.
Daily, I hear of people who are still tailgating, hosting dinner parties, sleepovers and continuing normal life. What if we act as though we are unknowing carriers of this virus? If you knew you were, would you make the same decisions?
The next time you visit a local supermarket observe all the hands pinching the avocados and wonder who may be infected.