We need social interaction. We need to have physical contact with others. Unfortunately, the fear of COVID-19 has caused our leaders to react. What has it really done so far?
The most susceptible population is those in the older generations and those with health issues. Unfortunately, the younger generation is once again harmed by something not necessarily dangerous to them. The leaders have closed bars, restaurants, gyms, everything people need to have social interaction. Sure, it is a preventative measure, but is it going to do more harm than good? Will individuals with mental illnesses who use the gym to relieve stress be worse off?
The current death percentage in those who are sick is 4%. I have a higher chance of becoming depressed without the gym and committing suicide with "social distancing." Who’s at a higher risk?
It is very unfortunate the health board in Gallatin County has just followed everyone else. “We did it cause everyone one else did” is not sufficient.
There are many questions we should be talking about. We should not be just reacting out of fear.
You might read this and think it’s insensitive. Maybe it is, but shouldn’t be more worried about the damage this will cause to the economy and others who aren’t likely to die from the virus?