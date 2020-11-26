I am a grandmother on a mission to help Bozeman become a more sustainable community, through the work of the Valley of the Flowers Project, a grassroots nonprofit.
Valley of the Flowers Project has two programs in Bozeman -- BYO Bag for Change, and Boomerang Bags -- that are showing how small actions can make a big difference when many people are involved. Just like bees’ combine the efforts of many to create an abundance of honey, so too can many folks who are BYO Bagging and donating their $.05 refund create an abundance of funds for sustainability groups working to bring more community gardens, recycling/compost bins, youth nature programs, and even solar panels and trails.
Thanks to Heeb’s for leading the way to show that customers who care at one “little big store” can raise $5,000 in five years through bag sales and $.05 reusable bag refund donations.
I have envisioned a community-wide effort, where all local stores adopt these programs, and instead of 100,000 fewer bags used and $5,000 raised in five years, we will be raising that in five weeks or even five days.
Building community through sustainability, networking and collaborating to help us be the best stewards possible of our last best place is a vision I am asking for your help in bringing to Bozeman. Will you ask stores to join the BYO Bag for Change and Boomerang Bags Bozeman community, a community that cares and is making a difference one bag at a time all the way to a zero waste, sustainable Bozeman?
