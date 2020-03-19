Why are we submitting to becoming a nation on forced life support? Yesterday there were 65 deaths total in USA, and 10 new deaths today. This is not the behavior of flu-like epidemics.
No one has modeled the cost/benefit of shutting down the economy. Our leaders have grossly violated the precautionary principle, while imagining that they are honoring it. They do not know what they are doing! And, no one objects less they be accused of taking undue risks and not caring about those who sicken.
For example, why shut down schools, services, industry in areas where there are scant or zero cases. Yes, there may just be asymptomatic carriers out there, but how can you prove a negative without testing the entire population?
Meanwhile, how will those who live paycheck to paycheck, half the nation, get by? What of the seniors whose retirement money has been lost? Those who depend on their assets having value in order to live well and healthily?
Who speaks and acts for us?!