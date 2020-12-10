I’ve been honored to represent Bozeman in the state Legislature for the last 14 years. Due to term limits my service will end in early 2021. Recent events prompt me to offer one final letter to the editor as a state senator.
I’ve witnessed much social turmoil over the course of my political career that was saddening and maddening. This includes recent demonstrations outside the private residence of Gallatin County’s health director.
The director, and his teammates, and all front-line workers from nurses to grocery store employees are working hard to keep all of us safe from COVID-19 with as little interruption to our daily lives as possible. They deserve our respect and appreciation.
Demonstrate if you must but base your frustration on a clear understanding of the science about actions that are needed to minimize the extent of the pandemic, including closing bars at a reasonable hour. Demonstrate if you must but do so in front of public buildings where policies are enacted and enforced.
For anyone reading this who participated in demonstrations outside the health director’s private residence, then shame on you for acting on a superficial and selfish understanding of citizenship.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.