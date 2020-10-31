I assume that most of you are very tired of all the political ads. One add targeting Mike Cooney I find particular distasteful and totally out of line. Mr. Cooney is being attacked because he is a public employee and was for 47 years.
I find this insulting. Two of my brothers and I have each been public school teachers for 25-plus years each. My sister has been the school nurse at our high school for over 30 years! This is not a bad thing.
Three of my sons are also public employees. My oldest son has been public school employ for many years. My second son is a captain in the local police force. Finally, my youngest son is currently employed at the university. Before this job he spent 23 years in the U.S. Army before retirement.
I find it unbelievable that work as a public employee is somehow considered negative.
