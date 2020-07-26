Trump's storm troopers who are provoking violence in Portland should at least identify themselves. How about armbands with swastika and SS insignia?
Wake up folks and study a little history about the lead-up to World War II. This is exactly how Adolph Hitler got his start back in the 1930s. Hatred and fear of immigrants, hatred of other religions, supremacy of the "white” race - it's all there.
If you think it couldn't happen here you are mistaken. It's happening now. Just look at Portland where they just tear-gassed the governor. And it's on to Chicago, Kansas City, New York City and beyond. Wake up folks before it's too late. This is the most serious threat to our democracy since the civil war.
