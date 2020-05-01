We are now all painfully experiencing the lack of leadership in our elected officials, particularly in the Senate under Speaker Mitch McConnell. He has consistently and deliberately refused consideration by the body of numerous passed House legislative proposals and has even gutted legislation critical to the nations' welfare.
A case in point is his attempts to repeal and destroy the Affordable Care Act (ACA). And, in 2017 he personally introduced a little-noticed amendment to the ACA to eliminate the Prevention and Public Health Fund at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which provided grants to states for detecting and responding to infectious-disease outbreaks. See “Enabler in Chief: Mitch McConnell’s refusal to rein in Trump is looking riskier than ever.” April 20, 2020 New Yorker.)
Our only recourse is to return the Congress to a body that serves the people. To do this we must replace Trump and give back the Senate to the Democrats who as a majority we must urge to choose a Senate leader that serves all Americans. As Montanans we can help by replacing Steve Daines and electing Steve Bullock, who as our governor is trying his best to get us through a dire pandemic given the lack of adequate help from Washington.
