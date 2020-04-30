In the April 23 Chronicle, Senate President Scott Sales, and five other Republican leaders had the audacity to criticize Gov. Bullock’s stewardship and handling of statewide restrictions of COVID-19. What we need is cooperation from the GOP so that we can all get through this together. Does the GOP leadership fail to notice that the state of Montana has one of the lowest number of cases and hospitalizations per capita in the country, thus far? That didn’t just happen by accident.
We have two doctors in our family on the front lines; we have donated to help the economy and, like so many, followed the guidelines for the greater good and health of our local and global community. Sen. Sales, you owe the governor an apology, as well as the rest of us.
