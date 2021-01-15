Sen. Daines, words matter, and as our senator, your words matter to your constituents. The headline in our paper after the Nov. election caught my attention. "Democrat are stealing the election. Trump needs our support ..." What is implied here is that a crime has been committed.
In this past year how many times did our President say if he lost the election it would be because of fraud? In other words, no candidate running against him could ever win the Nov. 3 election legitimately. Over and over this was said.
And when Biden won, the American people were told it was stolen, including you, in spite of the most scrutinized election we have ever held, in spite of the federal courts refusing to hear fraud cases without proof, in spite of the Supreme Court refusing to overturn the election, in spite of the Attorney General declaring there was no basis for investigating fraud and in spite of the certification by the states that their election processes were legitimately conducted.
To your point that millions of Americans had concerns about the integrity of the election and that was what directed your words and actions, I can only say what did you expect? They were primed to believe, over these months, that if Trump lost the election, the election was fraudulent. Yes, Sir, "stolen" as a choice of word,(regrettably on your part, I am sure) was an insightful word that served no purpose but to inflame those who could not ever accept the election results unless Trump won.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.