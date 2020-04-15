As a longtime downtown Bozeman businessman, I’m fighting to keep my business alive, my fine employees healthy, and to continue to pay their wages, with no end in sight. We’ll get there, however, it's profoundly dismaying to read about out of touch leadership from our federal public servants.
During the worst pandemic and business crisis of our lives, Sen. Steve Daines is wasting our time trying to score useless political points; he's continuing to divide Montanans.
Daines is attempting to start a commission to examine the origins of the COVID-19 virus. That’s nuts. Really, really nuts. The backstory is that some of the far-right fringe believes that it’s a weaponized Chinese weapon. That they’re deliberately are spreading the virus. This flies against very clear scientific and intelligence data. Why on earth are you doing that now? Now? Perhaps it’s to distract us from the fact that this administration’s failures have put Montanans health and businesses in jeopardy?
You're promoting their worst negative instincts. The basic job of Congress Is oversight. When an administration fails, regardless of party, it’s up to Congress to hold them accountable. Please do that.
Why aren’t you demanding the administration fix the PPP? I’m skeptical that the money will get down to help my small business. It’s a mess. Or helping to get the lifesaving supplies we need to Bozeman Health? The duty of a federal elected official is to help your own state. Our Montana.
As a businessman, I’ve had change how I do my work. I’m trying stay solvent. I am and will.
If there is a time to come together, it’s right now. Please, please stop dividing us. Montana has had a proud tradition of bipartisan friendship. You hear this: We’re all in this together. Sen. Daines, that means all Montanans.
