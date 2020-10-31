I’m sure you’ve all seen Steve Daines slogan as you’ve driven around town. As I drive past, I can’t help but want to offer my own slogans, ones that I believe are more fitting for Sen. Daines.
Maybe: "Steve Daines, more corruption, less competent government!"After all, Steve has aided and abetted this administration’s corruption. I remember writing him many times with quotes from transcripts during Trump’s impeachment proceedings. All I ever received back was the same form letter raging about a “Democratic Hoax.” I was astounded.
I thought: "Steve Daines, I look the other way!" Then there’s his complicity in this administration’s backward-looking energy “policies." I know it’s a stretch to consider anything this administration does policy, as policy generally involves more consideration than a 3 a.m. tweet. I’m thinking: "Steve Daines, defiling America while the world burns!"
There, those fit. Sen. Daines, if you want a new honest and forthcoming slogan, feel free to pick from those above. I will applaud as I drive past.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.