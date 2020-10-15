Sen. Steve Daines squandered a rare opportunity to earn the respect reserved for past Montana senators who valued principle over party politics. Bucking his party, Democratic Sen. Burton K. Wheeler led the opposition that defeated Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s power-grabbing effort to pack the U. S Supreme Court. Senate Majority Leader Mike Mansfield rejected fellow Democrat Lyndon Johnson’s dictatorial control of the Senate agenda and provided the opportunity for considering the viewpoint of every senator.
Sen. Daines is definitely a loyal party follower. A Jan. 31, 2020, Washington Post article headlined “Senate impeachment trial was rigged!” described Republican disinterest during the U.S. House of Representatives managers' last effort to call witnesses and introduce new evidence; violating trial rules many Republican senators were absent and those present were dismissive, e.g., “Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.) stuck a finger in his left nostril.” During Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, Sen. Daines, you abandoned your vital U.S. constitutional oversight responsibilities!
Steve Daines, you are intelligent and likable, but by choosing to pander to party politics you surrendered the privilege to represent Montana. Montanans deserve a senator with the gizzard to reflect Montana values.
