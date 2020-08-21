While it is great that the public is coming to Yellowstone National Park in droves this year, the intentional breaking of park rules by selfish knuckleheads is ruining our greatest national resource.
On a three-day backcountry paddle trip to Lewis and Shoshone lakes last week, here’s what we witnessed: four mountain bikers illegally riding on the Lewis River Channel trail; two campers illegally camping in a non-camping zone along the lake shore at Shoshone Geyser Basin; two adults and two teenagers ticketed by the backcountry ranger for attempting to cook a chicken in a soup pot by submerging it in one of the fragile thermal features and then illegally swimming in the thermal spring; the crystal clear shallow lake bottom at our campsite was littered with leftover bow-tie pasta by a previous camper too lazy to carry out their trash; and finally, six bicyclists illegally riding on a heavily touristed thermal area boardwalk near Old Faithful.
With such selfish and destructive behavior becoming so commonplace, it’s a wonder our national parks aren’t shut down for good.
