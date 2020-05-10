One of the greatest honors in my life is being a public servant. As a Gallatin County commissioner, I have worked to ensure that one of the leading economies in Montana remains strong and viable. I have endeavored to preserve our quality of life and Montana values. I have promoted essential infrastructure projects, responsible land use, and respectful use of taxpayer dollars to provide necessary services to our citizens. However, the recent pandemic has caused uncertainty in our county and our state. As I look ahead, I recognize that Gallatin County and the state of Montana are facing tremendous challenges.
As the representative for House District 69, I will use my experience, leadership, and balanced approach to find the answers to those problems. I will work with my fellow Montanans to find effective and common-sense solutions to the challenges that lie ahead. As a fiscal conservative, I will promote a budget that preserves important programs, not simply sustain the bureaucracy. I will work to support healthy families and communities. I will continue to be a tireless advocate for Montana agriculture, business and industry in Helena. My work in these areas has been recognized as I have earned the endorsements of the Montana Farm Bureau and the Montana Stockgrowers Association.
I believe that with every great challenge there comes great opportunity. I believe these opportunities will bring the citizens of Montana and Gallatin County a great future. But the path forward requires a steady hand on the wheel. I have the experience, leadership, and balanced approach to provide the course forward.
It is an honor to serve the citizens of Gallatin County as a county commissioner. I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of House District 69 in the Montana Legislature. I humbly ask for your vote to be your representative in House District 69.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.