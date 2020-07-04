This anti-racist movement is neo segregationist! As a resident of Montana, I will not allow Judith Heilman's hate-based philosophy to insinuate that there is a white Montana and a Montana for others. That is segregated thinking! Her philosophy is a separatist mindset, based in fear, as she speaks in racially separated tongues. She does not speak for all Black experience; she is speaking for herself! She is not a Montana native, and she is insulting my family here in Montana by claiming that whites in Montana are racist.
Judith, I remember when you and your husband wrote me a letter, when I called out the racially charged incidents of my past in this very paper. You expressed that you were "sorry I felt that way" about Bozeman, and that it was such a welcoming place, ignorant of the fact that I had lived here since ‘91!
You are campaigning for your own privilege, by stirring up racial discontent on the back of national tragedy. As a Black man in Montana, I am ashamed of your race baiting. Because, I do know you as a “Black in Bozeman,” always campaigning at a booth in the back of the rallies. You will not lead the charge on this platform!
Read the Montana Constitution, Article 2, Section 4: The dignity of the human being is inviolable. No person shall be denied equal protection of the laws. Judith, like many of your quests, this one is already underway. Separate but equal didn't work! Your heart is earnest, but your message is egotism. It will not stand.
