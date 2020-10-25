Wonder why we have the Second Amendment and why we still need it and what it means? When the fathers of our Constitution were trying to agree on it, there was a lot of disagreement.
They all finally agreed that the Constitution would not have the rights spelled out. They agreed that once the Constitution was written that they would have several rights added. These first amendments became known as the "Bill of Rights." There are 10 of these but the first two was a couple of the most important. One thing this group of representatives from all of the 13 colonies agreed on was we needed them.
The Second Amendment was added because these people knew what had just happened. We had fought to free ourselves from a government/country that did not give them a voice. They all knew that someday this could happen again. They knew weapons would become more advanced because weapons had already went through many improvements over time.
The militia they spoke of is a free militia that does not have to exist except when necessary. Regular army is different, it is government army. They knew if we had this amendment then everyday men and women would have access to even the most advanced weapons to fight if necessary. This country would have never been created without this amendment.
The people who wrote the Constitution would have simply went home and forgot the whole thing without getting these rights. It is a scary thing to look at what is going on now and think that 1776 could happen all over again due to the government’s treatment of its people and allowing what is going on now. I am hearing too often people allude to the unthinkable.
