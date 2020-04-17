I read the guest editorial by former Secretary of State Linda McCulloch with grave concern. Evidently a shadow group posing as the Green Party collected signatures to put candidates on the ballot in the upcoming elections. A few months ago, the Green Party alerted the public that this is a bogus effort, presumably intended to draw votes away from other progressive or democratic candidates.
Yet the effort was carried out behind the scenes -- the signatures were submitted and these bogus candidates have been certified by our secretary of state. I find this alarming given that our secretary of state, Corey Stapleton, is a GOP candidate in the race for U.S. Congress. He would potentially benefit from having a “Green Party” candidate taking votes away from his democratic opponent.
Because Sec. Stapleton is essentially a referee in game he is also trying to win, I’m concerned that there was a conflict of interest in his decision to certify bogus candidates.
I've written our commissioner of political practices, Jeff Mangan, urging an investigation. McCulloch believes the group's funding sources and signature collections violated state law. Hopefully, Commissioner Mangan will ensure that all names appearing on the ballots are good-faith actors, there by lawful process, and backed by legitimate parties and supporters.
Those of us who believe in fair and transparent elections will be watching to see if Sec. Stapleton’s certification of this devious effort is allowed to stand. If you would like to contact Commissioner Mangan about these issues, we are invited to submit comments to cpphelp@mt.gov. Now is the time for the COPP to act in defense of the sanctity of our democratic process.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.