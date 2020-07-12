I urge the MUS Healthy Fall 2020 Task Force to use the latest scientific evidence available while making decisions about how to open campuses for teaching and research during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The evidence shows face coverings can slow the spread of the disease and should be mandatory for all students, faculty, staff and visitors while on any campuses of the Montana University System. Physical distancing must be practiced in conjunction with the wearing of face coverings. Adequate building ventilation and filtration is also an important part of slowing the spread of the disease.
Any plan to reopen needs to include evidence that steps have been taken to ensure building ventilation and filtration systems meet standards that will keep occupants safe.
Finally, as students return to campus in August surveillance testing needs to be used, such as pooled testing, to slow the spread. Waiting for someone to show symptoms and then testing and tracing contacts is not adequate when we know there is a high percentage of asymptomatic people spreading the disease. I believe all of these proven public health methods of slowing the spread of COVID-19 must be incorporated into the plans for opening campuses.
