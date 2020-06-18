From my perspective, science isn't a thing, nor is it an area of subject-matter.
1) Science is a method. Continual refinement is based on observation (sensing) of physical reality, which sets value on replicability and reliability and validity. Using methodologies and interpreting results with rigorous deductive analyses within an inductive approach, increases understanding of ourselves and our environment, and how to mesh. The inductive reasoning approach - with continuous collection of examples validating some theory, or not - is open-ended in not assuming "absolute correctness," but rather, "greater correctness" or "lesser correctness," and so, generalizations about this-or-that are formed and compounded with increasing probability of accuracy and relativeness to our lives. It may be so, that "science can't tell us what is true," but it can give a better, more accurate temporary-answer than before - and it doesn't quit seeking.
2) Science eliminates the most silly, unrealistic, unconnected, useless, time-wasting theories.
3) Science contains ethics that bind our humanity - honesty and justice, the individual within society. The individual says with honesty, how he perceives and understands this-or-that, and then, with tolerance, listens to the other individual say how he views it.
4) We use scientific methodology in our daily lives (generally, unconsciously), observing, comparing, valuing, selecting and rejecting, in order to increase efficacy from the learning and understanding. Conscious use, can empower solving (or avoiding) complex human problems.
