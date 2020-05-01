My superiors did not spend their spring break as I did. They stayed in town to brace our schools for the COVID-19 outbreak. My principal, along with other school administrators, and the leadership at central office worked every day during spring break -- meeting, strategizing, planning, tuning into the breaking news and sending daily email briefs to keep the staff informed of their work.
Upon my return, I, along with my fellow educators, were given the following week to create our remote learning plans within a framework created by the leadership. We had some directives to guide us. First, less is more. We should limit email communication with families and ease kids into their school workload. Schooling, as much as possible, should not add any more stress on families.
Second, remote learning would be asynchronous so that students could do their lessons at any time. Flexibility was key for shared use of devices and families’ ability to plan their own schedules.
Third, we would distribute Chromebooks to families who needed them. Fourth, we were not to think about the next week or the week after that. We had to stay in the moment, connect with families and encourage each other. This reality was new to everyone. Thinking back, I realize that we were all in a state of shock.
These are the times when strong leadership matters. I thank the leaders of Bozeman Public Schools who had the wits, willingness, wherewithal and wisdom to meet our mission of teaching kids while in the maelstrom of a global pandemic. May you leaders be able to enjoy family time in a beautiful place out of town soon. You deserve it!
