A recent Chronicle story discussing a survey of Bozeman School District teachers described survey results which paint a "grim picture" of the "stress, concerns for safety, and staff shortages" that teachers face daily. I share the safety concerns that many teachers have and that I believe have reached a critical level as new covid cases have exploded in Montana over the last month.
The school district apparently has no plan for additional protections during cold and flu season. This is a time in which a significant portion of the student body arrives at school with some degree of symptoms such as cough, low fever, etc. These symptoms are regularly used as red flags for covid. Anybody who has been to a doctor or dentist office lately has been met at the door by medical personnel with a thermometer and a list of questions in order to screen for covid.
I recently asked a Bozeman school principal what the screening protocol is to limit entry of students and teachers who display covid-like symptoms during the cold and flu season. The answer provided to me was that the school "will continue to emphasize that students or staff who have any symptoms of illness should stay home until they feel well." In my opinion that's wishful thinking, not a plan.
Our school teachers and students are exposed to large numbers of people every day. The exposure happens indoors and, due to space limitations and staffing shortages, often not at the prescribed social distance. But unlike our medical personnel who are protected by real screening protocols our teachers are not. Both groups serve vital roles in our community and both groups deserve appreciation and protection. If we cannot protect our teachers properly we should immediately return to online schooling until covid infection rates subside.
