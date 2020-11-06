The school board’s decision to return to full-time schooling for elementary students on Nov. 2 is absolutely insane. The county’s test positivity rate is now 16.2%. The CDC recommends not reopening businesses unless the rate is under 10%, yet for some reason the board wants to pack the schools full of students. Social distancing and contact tracing will be impossible. The Gallatin County health department has a nice chart explaining that Bozeman schools will have the highest transmission risk possible; it is clearly not safe to let students return.
It’s crazy that full-time school is even on the table, let alone being implemented. We are in the middle of a global pandemic. We have to make sacrifices. COVID-19 is not going away in Bozeman; it is getting worse. Sending elementary students back to school puts the lives of every single community member at risk. Advocating for full-time school shows a blatant disregard for the value of human life, especially for the lives of teachers and other school staff who will be forced to return. If the school board has even a modicum of intelligence and decency, they will reevaluate their completely unreasonable decision to send students to full-time school.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.