I am beyond disappointed in our school board.
Instead of providing a safe and welcoming environment for all our children, it has caved to the threats of a hate group.
Even though an attorney for the Montana School Board Association found that the Fellowship for Christian Athletes violated the district’s anti-discrimination policy, our school board buckled under lawsuits threats from the Alliance Defending Freedom (a national group identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group).
Same-sex sexual behavior is a normal part of sexual expression. It has been documented in over 450 species, including humans. And history shows us, LGBT people have always existed across time and cultures. Religious views and fact are two different things. Schools are supposed to be rooted in fact and to protect our children.
In the 1950s, another Christian organization was promoting a carefree place for children to gather while maintaining God’s natural order. That group was called the KKK. I am sure that the folks involved in the Fellowship for Christian Athletes do not see themselves as purveyor of hate, but neither did many with that other Christian organization.
Our school children are left with a district that not only doesn’t protect a small minority from bias but also has now taken away the faculty advisor from the club supporting LGBT kids. Shame.
