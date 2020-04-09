To all you Bernie supporters peeved that he will not get the Democratic nomination for president: There is no such thing as “not voting” for Biden in the presidential election. If you don't vote, you will be ushering in Trump against your best interests. If you stay away from the polls or don't send in your mail-in ballot, you will also give Republicans control of the Senate and House of Representatives. This latter means that anything you believe in that requires congressional approval has no chance in a million of succeeding.
Some of the things that may happen if Trump and the Republicans win the elections: another reactionary Supreme Court appointment (Ginsburg can't live forever); more heavily conservative lower courts; further loss of health insurance (either altogether or certainly for pre-existing conditions); diminished Social Security payments, (perhaps not for you but for your parents or grandparents); reduced Medicare coverage; possibly more states refusing to fund Medicaid; further assaults on the environment: that is, Trump continuing to overturn years of science-based legislation protecting our land, water, and air; no respite from the melt of glaciers, permafrost, and Arctic sea ice.
Bringing it back home: Do you really want to lose the joy of fly-fishing the Gallatin? A walk to Palisade Falls under a clear sky and air pure enough for smelling spring flowers?
You have seen in the Senate impeachment trial how Republicans—all subservient to Trump excepting Romney—voted to clear Trump. A second Trump presidency with another Republican Senate majority will ensure that everything you and Bernie believe in will vanish. Furthermore, Sen. Daines must be defeated. And do you really want Gianforte as governor? So, please, vote for Biden, assuming once again that he wins the primary. And vote for Bullock. Your vote will count now more than ever.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.