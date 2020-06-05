I strongly condemn the protest emails that poured in against the stay-at-home order during the Gallatin County Board of Health meeting recently. I also strongly condemn the protests occurring at state capitols across the country and President Trump’s support of these protests. These protests ignore that, by law, public health agencies and state governments have a right and obligation to order restrictions when public health is endangered. No one has a constitutional right to willfully spread disease and imperil fellow citizens, especially to those in the highest risk categories. Like the protestors, I am also concerned about the economy and getting back to work, but the virus is a powerful adversary and defeating it requires sacrifices.
Social distancing and other strong measures likely have greatly contributed to Montana’s reduced infection rate. Without these, COVID-19, twice as contagious as influenza and ten times more deadly, will spread like a wind-driven California wildfire, overwhelming hospitals. It took three months to infect 100,000 people and only 12 days to infect the next 100,000 people worldwide. According to the CDC, while few younger people die, the percentage of adults ages 20-44 requiring hospitalization, stood at 28%, with 12% of those admitted to ICU. Some recovered patients may experience up to 20-30% lost lung capacity due to scarring of tissue from the disease. Some people who recover say they have never been so sick.
These protests also ignore history. During the 1918 influenza pandemic, the disease waned during the summer months and people freely resumed normal activities bringing on a much more lethal second wave of the flu in the fall. In the end, 50 million people worldwide died. The impatience to reopen the country and resume normal activities prematurely represents short-term thinking with potentially disastrous consequences, including severe economic costs.
