I am Kelly Kortum and I am running for the Montana Legislature in HD65, which covers north and west Bozeman. For the first half of my life, I grew up in rural Ekalaka. The more recent half I've spent learning and working here in Bozeman.
Montana has given me so much, and I wish to ensure that all Montanans have the same (or more) opportunities to thrive in this incredible place. I am running for office to bring more stability to our lives and serve my community to the best of my ability.
Ekalaka Public Schools prepared me for my computer science degree from MSU. I will aggressively support our public schools for young Montanans, but also for their parents and teachers.
Health care is costly and often far away. I support Medicaid expansion and laws that provide access to affordable healthcare for all Montanans.
The internet is essential to our state's economy, but not everyone has access. This need has been made obvious during the pandemic. Our state government must work to ensure internet access to all of us.
I am grateful for this opportunity to represent our community in the Legislature. I sincerely appreciate your vote.
